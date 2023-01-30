Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones Sells 7,459 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,393. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

