HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.94. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

