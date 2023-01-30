HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.10. 204,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day moving average is $219.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

