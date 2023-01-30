HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,095 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $57,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.69. 339,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,154. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.67. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

