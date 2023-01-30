Head to Head Contrast: J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for J. C. Penney and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Kohl’s 2 7 4 0 2.15

Kohl’s has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Kohl’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s 2.98% 12.46% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J. C. Penney and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares J. C. Penney and Kohl’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion N/A -$268.00 million N/A N/A Kohl’s $18.58 billion 0.19 $938.00 million $4.24 7.43

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than J. C. Penney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kohl’s beats J. C. Penney on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl's stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

