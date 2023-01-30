Head-To-Head Review: Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) vs. Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Peak Bio and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 3 6 1 0 1.80

Peak Bio currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 948.95%. Novozymes A/S has a consensus target price of $406.67, indicating a potential upside of 701.95%. Given Peak Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peak Bio is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Peak Bio has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peak Bio and Novozymes A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 4.84 $500.53 million N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -1.34% Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Peak Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Peak Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

