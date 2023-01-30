Head-To-Head Review: PROS (NYSE:PRO) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and PROS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A PROS $270.18 million 4.20 -$81.21 million ($1.98) -12.64

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -135.72% 8.64% PROS -32.76% N/A -14.42%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SpringBig and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SpringBig has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROS 0 1 3 0 2.75

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 429.41%. PROS has a consensus target price of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.23%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than PROS.

Summary

SpringBig beats PROS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

