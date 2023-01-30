Hedera Price Tops $0.0655 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $36.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00088084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025595 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,307.33104 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0684383 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $29,620,819.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

