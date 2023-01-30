HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €66.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($66.63) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

HEI opened at €61.72 ($67.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.28. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($42.10) and a 1 year high of €68.08 ($74.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

