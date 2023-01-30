Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $10.80 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

