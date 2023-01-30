Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. 340,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

