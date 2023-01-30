Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Update

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIMX remained flat at $8.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

