Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 78,983 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,983 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 17.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.