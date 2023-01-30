Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $157.26 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.87, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average of $164.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

