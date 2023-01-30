Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Denbury makes up about 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Denbury worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Denbury by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

