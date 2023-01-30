Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 635 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

