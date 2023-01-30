Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,322,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $79.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

