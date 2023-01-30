Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 292,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,110. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average is $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

