Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.98 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $143.98 million and approximately $153.85 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00012444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00397351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.79 or 0.27891147 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00586157 BTC.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.28264132 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $123,909,992.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

