Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $958.39 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

