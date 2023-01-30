Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.24 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $147.24 million and $25.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $11.06 or 0.00046638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00196381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00072999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,311,788 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.