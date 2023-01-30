H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

HR.UN stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,436. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.24. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$216,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,052,084.55. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,700 shares of company stock valued at $896,066.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.