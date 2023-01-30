Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,140,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

