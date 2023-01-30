Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.12. 575,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

