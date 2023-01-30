Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 587,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.