Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.22. 922,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,148. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

