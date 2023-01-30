Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.0 %

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.30. 265,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,241. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

