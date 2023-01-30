Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises about 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of FE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $41.41. 667,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

