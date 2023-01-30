Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $501,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 118.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.08. 1,581,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,534. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.