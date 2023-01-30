Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.12. The company has a market cap of $432.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

