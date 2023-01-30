Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.42. 6,852,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.