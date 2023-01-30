Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 599,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humanigen stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,065. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Humanigen has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.11.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

