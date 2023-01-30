Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

