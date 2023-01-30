Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,150,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,418,000 after acquiring an additional 165,121 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

