Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $13.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $784.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,167. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $828.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.94.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

