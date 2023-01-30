Huntington National Bank Buys 13,031 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.22% of Valero Energy worth $90,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,751. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

