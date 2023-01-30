Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.91. 65,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

