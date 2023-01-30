Huntington National Bank Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,353 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.23. The company had a trading volume of 138,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,026. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

