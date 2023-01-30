Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.51. The stock had a trading volume of 274,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,456. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.23. The stock has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

