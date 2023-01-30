Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,680 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $43,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.20. The company had a trading volume of 134,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,430. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

