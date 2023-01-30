Huntington National Bank Sells 21,771 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 601,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $73,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $285,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after buying an additional 1,708,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.89 on Monday, hitting $198.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,720,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,078,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $494.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

