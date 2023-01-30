Huntington National Bank Sells 74,665 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,665 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $105,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.75. 507,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $235.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.90.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

