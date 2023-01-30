HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $18.85. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 69,323 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HUTCHMED by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 576,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 351,516 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,331 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in HUTCHMED by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 461,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 104,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.