HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $18.85. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 69,323 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 8.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
