ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 852,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ICL Group by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,460,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 116.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 886,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ICL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,479,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

