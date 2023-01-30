ICON (ICX) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ICON has a total market cap of $197.35 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,735,786 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,721,474.0378232 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21991471 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,221,486.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

