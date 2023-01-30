IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.50.

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.36. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.