IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lifted by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $483.12. 70,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,913. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

