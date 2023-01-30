Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.53

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 22500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Imaflex Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

