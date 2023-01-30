IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 4.4 %

ISVLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 23,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,417. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.