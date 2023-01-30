Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
IMPUY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 100,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.
