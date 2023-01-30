Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMPUY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 100,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

